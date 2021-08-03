The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $258.17 million-$258.17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of TCS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.06. 568,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,288. The Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $558.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $314.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 20,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

