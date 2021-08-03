Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ UCTT traded down $7.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.43. 66,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $65.33.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $33,362.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $775,898. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

