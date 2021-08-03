Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Announces Earnings Results

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

OHI traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,882,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,302. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $917,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,772,533.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $64,134. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

