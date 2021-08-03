Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

VRNS traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.98. The company had a trading volume of 103,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,870. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $873,307.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $94,154.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,171 shares of company stock worth $1,404,664 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRNS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

