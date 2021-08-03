Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Monro posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Monro by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,030,000 after buying an additional 224,634 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Monro by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,564,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,555,000 after buying an additional 104,668 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Monro by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 918,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monro by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 749,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,303,000 after purchasing an additional 25,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MNRO traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.76. 372,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,007. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.42. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Monro has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $72.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

