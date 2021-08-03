Analysts Set Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT at $42.57

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLBE. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

GLBE traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,473. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global-e Online stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

