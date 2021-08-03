Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCBO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares set a $70.00 price objective on Docebo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Docebo in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Docebo by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Docebo by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Docebo by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCBO traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $69.62. 70,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,527. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40. Docebo has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $72.52. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -267.77.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that Docebo will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

