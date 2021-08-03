Frontier Price Tops $0.71 on Top Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $31.91 million and $10.91 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001841 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frontier Coin Profile

FRONT is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,125,000 coins. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

