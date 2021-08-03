Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.97

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.97 and last traded at C$1.94, with a volume of 276974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WEF shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.25 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.90 to C$2.60 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$693.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.04.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$322.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

About Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

