Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.24

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.24 and last traded at C$4.17, with a volume of 366686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Several analysts recently commented on SES shares. Cormark set a C$4.28 price objective on Secure Energy Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$7.25 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31.

In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$29,322.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 499,515 shares in the company, valued at C$2,162,899.95.

Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

