Rocket Vault (RVF) Price Hits $0.0531 on Major Exchanges

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded up 35.1% against the US dollar. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $873,479.77 and $2.89 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for $0.0531 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00045270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00100421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00140658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,331.96 or 0.99785840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.76 or 0.00840218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

