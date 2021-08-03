Lotan Holdings Inc. Buys 20,000 Shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.83 per share, with a total value of C$16,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,765,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,105,267.06.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aurion Resources alerts:

On Friday, July 30th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,800.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 30,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,300.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 7,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.82 per share, with a total value of C$6,150.00.

AU traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.82. 49,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,732. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 21.18 and a current ratio of 22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.94 million and a PE ratio of -26.45. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.78 and a 52 week high of C$1.68.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Aurion Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of SodankylÃ¤.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.