IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.49

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.49 and last traded at C$3.47, with a volume of 291321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IMG shares. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.85 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.70.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$376.62 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

