Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.36

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$65.36 and last traded at C$64.88, with a volume of 668351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.43.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.99 billion and a PE ratio of 12.92.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.51 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.5399992 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.05, for a total value of C$1,217,317.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,443,229.44.

About Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

