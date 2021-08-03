Short Interest in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) Decreases By 19.9%

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,300 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 307,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HBP traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 47,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,531. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75. Huttig Building Products has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $167.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.53.

Get Huttig Building Products alerts:

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 3.42%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Huttig Building Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 60.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 112,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 8.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,357 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 6.8% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huttig Building Products

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Huttig Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huttig Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.