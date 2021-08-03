Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.25. 9,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,057. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $20.29 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0665 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGI. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 122,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 20.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

