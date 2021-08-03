Short Interest in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Drops By 20.1%

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 678.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $63,000.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

IGD stock remained flat at $$6.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 111,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,763. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $6.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.