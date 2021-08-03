Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lifted by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 115.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.4% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $595,998,000. Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 203,152.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 249,877 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after acquiring an additional 197,838 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after acquiring an additional 191,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $8.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,706.03. 55,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,818. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,485.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,765.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

