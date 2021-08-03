Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.69

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.69 and last traded at C$4.63, with a volume of 1481467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Several brokerages have commented on BIR. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.16.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 235.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$185.61 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

