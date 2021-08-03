JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target to $65.00

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 115.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from €50.00 ($58.82) to €57.00 ($67.06) in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.66.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNPQY stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.20. 180,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,249. The firm has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.00. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $14.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.