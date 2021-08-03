Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.310-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $58 million-$60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.64 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Benefitfocus from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Benefitfocus from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Benefitfocus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:BNFT traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 189,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.04 million, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

