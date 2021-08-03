Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 844.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.92. 355,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,478,302. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.35. The stock has a market cap of $245.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.