Offshift Market Capitalization Achieves $4.19 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Offshift has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $66,910.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00003274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,189.09 or 1.00040902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00031649 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00071124 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000772 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011213 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,350,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

