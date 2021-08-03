ICHI Price Tops $3.62 on Major Exchanges (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $12.10 million and $3.16 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $3.62 or 0.00009489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00045119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00100708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00140750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,239.48 or 1.00172916 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.30 or 0.00844306 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,340,872 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.