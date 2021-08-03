Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will post sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $956.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $5.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.43.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,856 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,473,000 after purchasing an additional 568,613 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $202,920,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,603,000 after buying an additional 144,195 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $60,098,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $546.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,500. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $246.83 and a 1 year high of $559.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $521.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

