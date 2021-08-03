Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will report sales of $126.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.00 million. Upwork reported sales of $96.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $485.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.80 million to $494.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $606.74 million, with estimates ranging from $576.40 million to $629.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $64,267.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 700,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,602.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,538 shares of company stock worth $3,246,627 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Upwork by 150.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after buying an additional 1,620,910 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 123.8% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,380,000 after buying an additional 1,351,511 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth about $50,757,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $37,204,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 17.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,236,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,450,000 after buying an additional 769,212 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPWK stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,326. Upwork has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.00 and a beta of 2.00.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

