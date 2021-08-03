Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to post $173.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $178.29 million and the lowest is $169.19 million. Quidel reported sales of $201.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year sales of $971.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $946.00 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $781.14 million, with estimates ranging from $749.90 million to $842.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quidel.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. The business had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

QDEL traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.44. 555,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,236. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.71. Quidel has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $306.72.

In other Quidel news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,001.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Quidel by 50.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,992,000 after buying an additional 2,163,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quidel by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,773,000 after purchasing an additional 67,421 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Quidel during the first quarter valued at about $112,391,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quidel by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,818,000 after purchasing an additional 75,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quidel by 141.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,329,000 after purchasing an additional 294,973 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.