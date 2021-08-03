International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ICAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

Shares of ICAGY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.84. 230,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

