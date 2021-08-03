Facet Wealth Inc. Has $2.75 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Facet Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.28. 76,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

