Selway Asset Management Purchases 2,050 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Selway Asset Management lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.7% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.18. The company had a trading volume of 421,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,312,111. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.73 billion, a PE ratio of -30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

