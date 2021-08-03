Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Facet Wealth Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,283 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 8.9% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $64,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,144,000 after buying an additional 5,034,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,995,000 after buying an additional 2,469,324 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,686,000 after buying an additional 2,454,288 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,470.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,716,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 784,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,656,000 after buying an additional 1,358,231 shares in the last quarter.

BND traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.85. 298,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,898,691. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

