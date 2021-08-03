Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,738. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $917,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $64,134. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.