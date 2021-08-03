American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926,919 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,939 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.9% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in American Express were worth $153,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in American Express by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $169.06. 331,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,145,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.82.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.31.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

