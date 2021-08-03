FintruX Network (FTX) Price Tops $0.0110

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. FintruX Network has a market cap of $1.04 million and $540.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

