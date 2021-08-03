Chainlink (LINK) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.51 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.61 or 0.00061978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a market cap of $10.46 billion and approximately $1.51 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 443,009,554 coins. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

