Zenfuse (ZEFU) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $334,106.00

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $334,106.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for $0.0660 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00061978 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.27 or 0.00803859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00093773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00042135 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,089,351 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

