Zacks: Analysts Expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). NewAge reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NewAge by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,473,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,375,000 after purchasing an additional 916,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewAge by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 272,382 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NewAge during the 1st quarter worth about $3,427,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewAge by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 672,686 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NewAge by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 509,510 shares during the period. 27.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBEV stock remained flat at $$1.99 on Tuesday. 26,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. NewAge has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

