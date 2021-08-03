iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Wealth CMT

Wealth CMT grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 12.0% of Wealth CMT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wealth CMT owned 0.16% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $18,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,940,000 after purchasing an additional 161,606 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,063 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 554,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,473,000 after acquiring an additional 26,487 shares in the last quarter.

IWV traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $261.65. 6,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,091. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $186.62 and a 12 month high of $262.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.17.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

