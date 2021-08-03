Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Quaker Chemical has raised its dividend by 10.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

KWR traded up $6.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.37. The stock had a trading volume of 96,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,634. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $170.31 and a 1-year high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

