DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. DZS had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 11.23%.

Shares of DZSI traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,440. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.71. DZS has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DZS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

