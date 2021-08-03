Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.61. Otter Tail also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.650 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Otter Tail presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.30. 3,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $51.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.00.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

