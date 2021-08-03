Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.37

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.37 and last traded at C$14.09, with a volume of 11876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$93.29 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.72%.

In related news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 5,100 shares of Evertz Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$71,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 221,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,105,200. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $93,821.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

