B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.28

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.28 and last traded at C$5.20, with a volume of 1064127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTO. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$458.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$449.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.42%.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total value of C$82,411.94. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total transaction of C$204,054.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,610,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,051,585.44. Insiders have sold a total of 89,641 shares of company stock valued at $558,468 in the last quarter.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

