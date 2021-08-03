Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.65

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.65 and last traded at C$6.59, with a volume of 471779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Pi Financial upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.66. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 29.16.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1710119 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at C$161,175.10. Also, Director Mario Szotlender sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.15, for a total value of C$35,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,205,490. Insiders have sold 149,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,887 over the last quarter.

About Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

