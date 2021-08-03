Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$46.00 and last traded at C$45.51, with a volume of 143993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BEI.UN shares. CIBC raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$43.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$46.50 to C$51.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

