Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 884,400 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 754,300 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the first quarter worth $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the first quarter worth $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the first quarter worth $97,000. 5.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on Enveric Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Enveric Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

ENVB stock remained flat at $$1.91 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,297. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20. Enveric Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $15.04.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enveric Biosciences will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

