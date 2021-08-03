Short Interest in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Rises By 17.6%

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 157,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Sprott by 172.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 80,975 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sprott in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Sprott in the first quarter worth about $249,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sprott by 17.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Sprott by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SII. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:SII traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,298. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sprott has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $919.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprott will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 89.52%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

