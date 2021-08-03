iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,374 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 29,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 41,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.9% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter.

SHY stock remained flat at $$86.31 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,114. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.23. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $86.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

