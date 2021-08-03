Family Firm Inc. Sells 117 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Family Firm Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

IVV traded up $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $442.16. 347,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,661. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $429.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $443.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

