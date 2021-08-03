Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 85.6% during the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $441.41. 326,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,418,661. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $443.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $429.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

